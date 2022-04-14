Schnoz (SCHNOZ) Tokenomics
In the wild, uncharted realm of the markets, where limits and logic fall to dust, stood Schnoz the Long-Nosed Green Candle, the living embodiment of boundless ascent. His sleek, ever-growing emerald nose pierced through clouds, charts, and reason itself, stretching endlessly into the sky with no end, no resistance, and no ceiling price to halt its rise. Traders and believers gazed upward in awe as Schnoz led them beyond the known peaks, his infinite nose a green highway to unimaginable heights. “There is no top,” they whispered, “only the nose that grows,” as Schnoz defied every law and every doubter, forever climbing into the mythic expanse of unstoppable gain.
Schnoz (SCHNOZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Schnoz (SCHNOZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCHNOZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCHNOZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
