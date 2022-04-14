SEDUX AI (SEDUX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SEDUX AI (SEDUX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SEDUX AI (SEDUX) Information SeduxAI is a decentralized application (DApp) built on the Solana blockchain, providing users with the opportunity to engage in conversations with AI-generated virtual personalities. These personalities are equipped with rich backstories, distinct traits, and visual representations, all created through advanced AI technology. Some personalities are designed to offer more intimate and playful interactions, catering to users personalized connection. Official Website: https://sedux.live/ Whitepaper: https://seduxai.gitbook.io/sedux.live Buy SEDUX Now!

SEDUX AI (SEDUX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SEDUX AI (SEDUX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.88K $ 30.88K $ 30.88K Total Supply: $ 982.09M $ 982.09M $ 982.09M Circulating Supply: $ 965.31M $ 965.31M $ 965.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.42K $ 31.42K $ 31.42K All-Time High: $ 0.00193357 $ 0.00193357 $ 0.00193357 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000293 $ 0.0000293 $ 0.0000293 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SEDUX AI (SEDUX) price

SEDUX AI (SEDUX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SEDUX AI (SEDUX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEDUX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEDUX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SEDUX's tokenomics, explore SEDUX token's live price!

