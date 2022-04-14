Discover key insights into Senti AI (SENTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Senti AI (SENTI) Information

SentiAI is the initial platform for custom DeFAI Agents on the BNB Chain, revolutionizing the way users transition from data analysis to executing DeFi actions seamlessly.

Powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and seamlessly integrated with DeFi tools, SentiAI’s AI Agents optimize workflows across the crypto ecosystem, eliminating manual effort. With a simple request, these agents can understand user intent, process data, analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and execute on-chain actions efficiently.

Designed specifically for the DeFi ecosystem on the BNB Chain, SentiAI supports a wide range of use cases, including market news analysis, insight extraction, and on-chain execution.