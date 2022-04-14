Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics

Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Senti AI (SENTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Senti AI (SENTI) Information

SentiAI is the initial platform for custom DeFAI Agents on the BNB Chain, revolutionizing the way users transition from data analysis to executing DeFi actions seamlessly.

Powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and seamlessly integrated with DeFi tools, SentiAI’s AI Agents optimize workflows across the crypto ecosystem, eliminating manual effort. With a simple request, these agents can understand user intent, process data, analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and execute on-chain actions efficiently.

Designed specifically for the DeFi ecosystem on the BNB Chain, SentiAI supports a wide range of use cases, including market news analysis, insight extraction, and on-chain execution.

Official Website:
https://sentiai.io/explore-token
Whitepaper:
https://sentiai.notion.site/SentiAI-1d9c46070df98068803ae24245441f8a

Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Senti AI (SENTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 16.99K
$ 16.99K$ 16.99K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
$ 100.00B$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 95.02B
$ 95.02B$ 95.02B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.88K
$ 17.88K$ 17.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00000903
$ 0.00000903$ 0.00000903
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Senti AI (SENTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SENTI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SENTI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SENTI's tokenomics, explore SENTI token's live price!

SENTI Price Prediction

Want to know where SENTI might be heading? Our SENTI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.