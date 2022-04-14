Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics
Senti AI (SENTI) Information
SentiAI is the initial platform for custom DeFAI Agents on the BNB Chain, revolutionizing the way users transition from data analysis to executing DeFi actions seamlessly.
Powered by advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and seamlessly integrated with DeFi tools, SentiAI’s AI Agents optimize workflows across the crypto ecosystem, eliminating manual effort. With a simple request, these agents can understand user intent, process data, analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and execute on-chain actions efficiently.
Designed specifically for the DeFi ecosystem on the BNB Chain, SentiAI supports a wide range of use cases, including market news analysis, insight extraction, and on-chain execution.
Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Senti AI (SENTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Senti AI (SENTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Senti AI (SENTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SENTI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SENTI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
