Sentiient (SENT) Information Sentiient is an innovative platform for creating intelligent, customizable agents powered by the ai16z framework and deployed on the HypeEVM blockchain. The platform enables seamless automation of interactions across multiple platforms, such as Twitter, Telegram, and a native forum, while providing users with tools to design agents backed by $SENT liquidity pairs. Sentiient is designed to democratize the creation and deployment of intelligent agents, making them accessible for a wide range of applications. Official Website: https://sentiient.ai/ Buy SENT Now!

Sentiient (SENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sentiient (SENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 80.37K $ 80.37K $ 80.37K Total Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulating Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 80.37K $ 80.37K $ 80.37K All-Time High: $ 0.0053853 $ 0.0053853 $ 0.0053853 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Sentiient (SENT) price

Sentiient (SENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sentiient (SENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SENT's tokenomics, explore SENT token's live price!

SENT Price Prediction Want to know where SENT might be heading? Our SENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SENT token's Price Prediction now!

