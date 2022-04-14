Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics
Shift AI (SHIFT) Information
Shift AI: Redefining Portfolio Management
We are building an advanced, open-source AI agent that connects directly to your Solana wallet, redefining portfolio management and blockchain interactions. Experience effortless multichain trading, bridging, and asset tracking—all through an intuitive chat interface.
Core Idea
This AI agent is your personal assistant, enabling seamless portfolio management, multi-chain trading, and asset tracking—all through an intuitive chat interface. By combining real-time insights, automation, and open-source accessibility, we empower users to redefine blockchain interactions.
Key Features
Portfolio Management with AI: Connect your Solana wallet, execute trades, track holdings, and analyze performance with simple commands. Detailed Portfolio Insights and Updates: Access performance metrics, historical trends, and allocation analysis for every coin you hold. Multi-Chain Trading and Integration: Trade across multiple blockchains by bridging assets with Wormhole technology. Simplified Bridging: Automate bridging of assets from other blockchains to Solana, for seamless multi-chain interactions.
Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shift AI (SHIFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shift AI (SHIFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shift AI (SHIFT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
