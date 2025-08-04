SHILL Token Price (SHILL)
SHILL Token (SHILL) is currently trading at 0.00018822 USD with a market cap of $ 0.08 USD. SHILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SHILL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHILL price information.
During today, the price change of SHILL Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHILL Token to USD was $ +0.0000447819.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHILL Token to USD was $ -0.0000778252.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHILL Token to USD was $ -0.00022677671528203987.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.29%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000447819
|+23.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000778252
|-41.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00022677671528203987
|-54.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of SHILL Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
+0.29%
-18.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project SEED is a AAA Game Studio building mobile focused blockchain gaming ecosystem that utilizes Multi Blockchain and integrates Governance, GameFi, and NFT. Working toward a mission of bringing blockchain to mass adoption, Project SEED focuses on making high quality mobile games that easily accessed and loved by both traditional gaming and crypto players. SHILL token is the GameFi Engine (Currency) of Project SEED Ecosystem with multiple use case ranging from gaming to blockchain related matters. Players use SHILL token in trading game assets on marketplace, renting items, voting, keeping the dungeon active, minting equipment. Also, players can receive SHILL in various in-game benefits such as random airdrop, P2P Quest board, and many more.
|1 SHILL to VND
₫4.9530093
|1 SHILL to AUD
A$0.0002898588
|1 SHILL to GBP
￡0.000141165
|1 SHILL to EUR
€0.0001618692
|1 SHILL to USD
$0.00018822
