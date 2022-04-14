Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Tokenomics

Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Tokenomics

Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Information

SHINJI is a token on the Binance Smart Chain that never stops growing through TRUE deflationary techniques and further income generation for its ecosystem.

PROJECT & ECOSYSTEM

One of the main issues cryptocurrency projects face is the lack of continuous volume. This problem dampens marketing and development during low-volume days/weeks or even months. Shinjiru Inu solves this by hedging a portion of the marketing wallet into Yield bearing assets to generate additional income that can be used to develop further, Market, and in the future, reward holders with BSC through Shinjiru.

long Term vision is to dominate the metaverse ecosystem (Shinjiverse). We plan to have Land in the various ecosystems on Binance Smart Chain and other blockchains, Develop unique experiences, and generate revenue from advertising on said lands.

Official Website:
https://shinjiruinu.com/
Whitepaper:
https://shinjiruinu.com/whitepaper/ShinjiruInu_WhitePaper0.1.pdf

Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1,000.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 38.34K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000000000038335
Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shinjiru Inu (SHINJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHINJI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHINJI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHINJI's tokenomics, explore SHINJI token's live price!

