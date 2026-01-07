The Sierra Protocol reimagines money by issuing SIERRA, a Liquid Yield Token (LYT) built to deliver the best user experience across DeFi and CeFi. By holding SIERRA, users passively earn industry-leading yield, compounded daily without any lock-ups, hidden fees, or requirements to stake or claim rewards. As a LYT, SIERRA is backed by USDC deployed into a diversified portfolio of real-world financial assets (RWAs) and blue-chip DeFi yield sources. SIERRA is natively issued on the Avalanche blockchain and can be seamlessly bridged to Ethereum and other blockchain networks via LayerZero.