SingularityDAO (SDAO) Information SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology. Official Website: https://www.singularitydao.ai/ Buy SDAO Now!

SingularityDAO (SDAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SingularityDAO (SDAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.51M $ 3.51M $ 3.51M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 90.50M $ 90.50M $ 90.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.88M $ 3.88M $ 3.88M All-Time High: $ 6.62 $ 6.62 $ 6.62 All-Time Low: $ 0.0360741 $ 0.0360741 $ 0.0360741 Current Price: $ 0.03890984 $ 0.03890984 $ 0.03890984 Learn more about SingularityDAO (SDAO) price

SingularityDAO (SDAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SingularityDAO (SDAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SDAO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SDAO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SDAO's tokenomics, explore SDAO token's live price!

