Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance
Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement.
Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture
Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics
Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition
Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework
Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines.
Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
Singularry (SINGULARRY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Singularry (SINGULARRY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Singularry (SINGULARRY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Singularry (SINGULARRY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SINGULARRY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SINGULARRY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
