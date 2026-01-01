ExchangeDEX+
The live Skill Stacker price today is 0.00133518 USD.STKR market cap is 1,314,116 USD. Track real-time STKR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Skill Stacker Price (STKR)

1 STKR to USD Live Price:

$0.00133505
$0.00133505
-6.30%1D
USD
Skill Stacker (STKR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:40:01 (UTC+8)

Skill Stacker Price Today

The live Skill Stacker (STKR) price today is $ 0.00133518, with a 6.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00133518 per STKR.

Skill Stacker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,314,116, with a circulating supply of 984.32M STKR. During the last 24 hours, STKR traded between $ 0.00126216 (low) and $ 0.00143958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00143958, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STKR moved +1.67% in the last hour and +25.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Skill Stacker (STKR) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Skill Stacker is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STKR is 984.32M, with a total supply of 984317522.016736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.

+1.67%

-6.30%

+25.56%

+25.56%

Skill Stacker (STKR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.

Price Prediction for Skill Stacker

Skill Stacker (STKR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STKR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Skill Stacker (STKR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Skill Stacker could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Skill Stacker will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STKR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Skill Stacker Price Prediction.

What is Skill Stacker (STKR)

Skill Stacker is a Web3 learning, media, and contribution platform built on the Solana blockchain. The project combines on-chain infrastructure with a peer-to-peer education model designed to support skill development in the Web3 and artificial intelligence economy. The ecosystem operates around a structured “Learn, Apply, Earn” framework, where participants access education, mentorship, and training programs, apply those skills through real contributions, and receive on-chain rewards. The STKR token is used to coordinate access, participation, and incentives across the platform, including community programs, contribution systems, and blockchain-based technology.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Skill Stacker

What is Skill Stacker trading right now?

Current price: ₹0.120575482990931430000, with a price movement of -6.30% over the last 24 hours.

Is STKR attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Education,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Skill Stacker market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about STKR?

With 984317522.016736 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Skill Stacker compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₹0.130003485525610830000 and ATL of ₹0.082114831654776165000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Skill Stacker being traded today?

It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Skill Stacker's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Skill Stacker

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:40:01 (UTC+8)

