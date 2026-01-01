Skill Stacker Price (STKR)
The live Skill Stacker (STKR) price today is $ 0.00133518, with a 6.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00133518 per STKR.
Skill Stacker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,314,116, with a circulating supply of 984.32M STKR. During the last 24 hours, STKR traded between $ 0.00126216 (low) and $ 0.00143958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00143958, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, STKR moved +1.67% in the last hour and +25.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Skill Stacker is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STKR is 984.32M, with a total supply of 984317522.016736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.
+1.67%
-6.30%
+25.56%
+25.56%
During today, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Skill Stacker to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Skill Stacker could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Skill Stacker is a Web3 learning, media, and contribution platform built on the Solana blockchain. The project combines on-chain infrastructure with a peer-to-peer education model designed to support skill development in the Web3 and artificial intelligence economy. The ecosystem operates around a structured “Learn, Apply, Earn” framework, where participants access education, mentorship, and training programs, apply those skills through real contributions, and receive on-chain rewards. The STKR token is used to coordinate access, participation, and incentives across the platform, including community programs, contribution systems, and blockchain-based technology.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Skill Stacker trading right now?
Current price: ₹0.120575482990931430000, with a price movement of -6.30% over the last 24 hours.
Is STKR attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Education,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the Skill Stacker market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about STKR?
With 984317522.016736 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does Skill Stacker compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₹0.130003485525610830000 and ATL of ₹0.082114831654776165000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is Skill Stacker being traded today?
It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Skill Stacker's long-term viability.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.