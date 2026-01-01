Skill Stacker Price Today

The live Skill Stacker (STKR) price today is $ 0.00133518, with a 6.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current STKR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00133518 per STKR.

Skill Stacker currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,314,116, with a circulating supply of 984.32M STKR. During the last 24 hours, STKR traded between $ 0.00126216 (low) and $ 0.00143958 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00143958, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STKR moved +1.67% in the last hour and +25.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Skill Stacker (STKR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.31M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.31M Circulation Supply 984.32M Total Supply 984,317,522.016736

