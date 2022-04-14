Discover key insights into Skully (SKULLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Skully (SKULLY) Information

$SKULLY is a deflationary, gainful token brought to you by Necro League.

Its only purpose is to reward token holders and strengthen the Necro League ecosystem.

Staking with min 100% APR + you get rewarded in numerous partner tokens as well!

Multiple, smart built-in burning methods to keep value in the long run.

In addition, you'll be able to use it to upgrade your Necro League NFTs (Tireless Workers), including their earning capabilities.