Smart Lending AI (SLAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Smart Lending AI (SLAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Smart Lending AI (SLAI) Information Smart Lending AI (SLAI) is a decentralized on-chain lending protocol that lets users lock approved tokens and instantly borrow up to 50% of their USD value in ETH—without selling. Prices are calculated directly on-chain via WETH pairs, and loan risk is managed through real-time volatility and liquidity analysis. Borrowers pay a flat 5% interest, while SLAI stakers (≥50,000 tokens) enjoy zero interest benefits. Designed for active DeFi traders, SLAI enables fast, gas-efficient liquidity access while preserving token exposure. Official Website: https://smartlending.cloud/ Buy SLAI Now!

Smart Lending AI (SLAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smart Lending AI (SLAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.19K $ 17.19K $ 17.19K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.51M $ 7.51M $ 7.51M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.89K $ 22.89K $ 22.89K All-Time High: $ 0.185569 $ 0.185569 $ 0.185569 All-Time Low: $ 0.002235 $ 0.002235 $ 0.002235 Current Price: $ 0.00228715 $ 0.00228715 $ 0.00228715 Learn more about Smart Lending AI (SLAI) price

Smart Lending AI (SLAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Smart Lending AI (SLAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLAI's tokenomics, explore SLAI token's live price!

SLAI Price Prediction Want to know where SLAI might be heading? Our SLAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SLAI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!