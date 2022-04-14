Smidge (SMIDGE) Tokenomics
Smidge (SMIDGE) Information
Hi im Smidge, PEPE is my BETA
Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Smidge decided to create his own fairly launched, fully transparent coin: Smidge – the one and only coin for all frens.
Free, open, and frank communication is the key of building a strong, cooperative and selfless community. Our main goal is achieve that and build an Smidge Community army to make it stated goals with ease. Community together like in the early days of crypto with PEPE being the driver.
No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple. LP tokens are burnt, and contract ownership is renounced.
Smidge (SMIDGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Smidge (SMIDGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Smidge (SMIDGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Smidge (SMIDGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMIDGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMIDGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.