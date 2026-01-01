Smilee Price Today

The live Smilee (SMILEE) price today is $ 0.135186, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMILEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.135186 per SMILEE.

Smilee currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 270,373, with a circulating supply of 2.00M SMILEE. During the last 24 hours, SMILEE traded between $ 0.134597 (low) and $ 0.138302 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.202121, while the all-time low was $ 0.075875.

In short-term performance, SMILEE moved +0.25% in the last hour and +45.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Smilee (SMILEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 270.37K$ 270.37K $ 270.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 2.00M 2.00M 2.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smilee is $ 270.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMILEE is 2.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.