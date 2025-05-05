SNPad Price (SNPAD)
The live price of SNPad (SNPAD) today is 0.01380585 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.87M USD. SNPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SNPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SNPad price change within the day is -0.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 280.00M USD
During today, the price change of SNPad to USD was $ -0.00011754321811293.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SNPad to USD was $ +0.0020819635.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SNPad to USD was $ -0.0023617198.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SNPad to USD was $ -0.002087778589486685.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00011754321811293
|-0.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0020819635
|+15.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023617198
|-17.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002087778589486685
|-13.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of SNPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-0.84%
-21.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SNPAD is a DePIN advertising platform featuring an AI-driven smart TV app that automatically replaces traditional commercials with personalized ads once installed. Users earn up to 70% of ad revenues in SNPad tokens, enhancing their viewing experience without additional interactions.
