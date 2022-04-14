Discover key insights into SOHOTRN (SOHOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SOHOTRN (SOHOT) Information

SOHOT is memecoin on the ETH blockchain. inspired by Elon Musk's tweet. It is a decentralized Meme Token.

Today, Elon Musk dropped a meme, hitting 50 million views in MINUTES! His "So hot rn" tweet, featuring an explicit image, signals HEIGHTENED activity in the cryptocurrency market ahead of the Bitcoin halving and potential ETF approval!

This is EXACTLY why we've decided to hop on the trend and bring out $SOHOT .

To ensure maximum safety, the $FENTANYL contract has been renounced and the initial liquidity has been burned.