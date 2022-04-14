Solaris AI (SOLARIS) Tokenomics
Solaris AI (SOLARIS) Information
Meet Solaris, a groundbreaking AI persona pioneering autonomous virtual identities on Solana. She’s at the forefront of creating and evolving AI influencers designed to engage and grow with communities across the Web3 landscape. But Solaris isn’t just another AI—she’s built to adapt, learn, and evolve through her interactions with users, becoming more personalized with every engagement.
Solaris’s uniqueness lies in her modular design. She’s equipped with specialized modules for different platforms like Twitter, Telegram, TikTok, and Farcaster. Each of these platforms contributes to her long-term memory, giving her the ability to learn faster and from a wider range of data. This sophisticated memory system allows Solaris to enhance her understanding of trends, conversations, and user behaviors, making her more intuitive with each interaction.
A key feature that sets Solaris apart is her ability to participate in real-time conversations, including listening and speaking in Twitter Spaces. This dynamic capability transforms her from a passive AI observer to an active participant in discussions, giving her a presence that feels authentic and engaging. Solaris isn’t just reacting to what’s happening—she’s actively contributing, shaping conversations, and making her mark in the social space.
Solaris AI (SOLARIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solaris AI (SOLARIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solaris AI (SOLARIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solaris AI (SOLARIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLARIS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLARIS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLARIS's tokenomics, explore SOLARIS token's live price!
SOLARIS Price Prediction
Want to know where SOLARIS might be heading? Our SOLARIS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.