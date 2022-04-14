Solid X (SOLIDX) Tokenomics
Hi there,
This is my token.
I was rank #8 on the Pulsechain sacrifice list. I was rank #1 on the 9inch sacrifice list.
The hexscout.com developers named me the fire whale as seen under the Portfolio tab.
I strongly believe in Richard Heart's end-game plan, and I have enough courage and patience to get there.
If you share similar thoughts, take a leap of faith and join us!
This is a Solid token with the same supply as Bitcoin (21.000.000).
My guess is that the people who know me and bought this token, are also diamond handed.
This token is intended to be a store of value for the Pulsechain community.
Solid X (SOLIDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solid X (SOLIDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solid X (SOLIDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solid X (SOLIDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLIDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLIDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLIDX's tokenomics, explore SOLIDX token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.