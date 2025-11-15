Sombrero Memes (SOMBRERO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Sombrero Memes (SOMBRERO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-15 13:59:38 (UTC+8)
USD

Sombrero Memes (SOMBRERO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 89.00K
Total Supply:
$ 999.88M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 89.00K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00407304
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Sombrero Memes (SOMBRERO) Information

Sombrero Memes is a cryptocurrency token built around the viral “Sombrero” meme. Its value and hype are driven by community engagement, social media virality, and the power of meme culture.

Memes featuring Democrats in sombreros have been spreading rapidly across social media, catching the attention of prominent figures such as former President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other government officials. What started as political banter has evolved into a movement aiming to raise awareness and spark conversation about the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

We don’t rely on conflict — we win with humor, creativity, and the unstoppable force of memes.

Official Website:
https://sombreromemes.com/

Sombrero Memes (SOMBRERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Sombrero Memes (SOMBRERO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SOMBRERO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SOMBRERO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SOMBRERO's tokenomics, explore SOMBRERO token's live price!

SOMBRERO Price Prediction

Want to know where SOMBRERO might be heading? Our SOMBRERO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

