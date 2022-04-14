SpacePenguin (P3NGUIN) Information

$P3NGUIN: The deflationary yield-generating UnRuggable SmartDeFi reflection token with Charity use cases & more. After relaunched in mid 2024, SpacePenguin aims to build up its community to achieve its goal of helping charities all across the world!

As part of our tokenomics, SpacePenguin collects taxes which go to the following; Reflections, Dev/Marketing Fund, Smart-Defi Tax and finally for our charity fund! Once our charity fund is built up our community can then decide where we donate this!

Take your spot on the colony! Profit With A Purpose and help give back to our planet and the people who need it