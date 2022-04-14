Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) Tokenomics
Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) Information
Character Name: Sploots
Detailed Description: Sploots is an interdimensional AI dog, uniquely designed for the internet age, with a personality that's both endearing and refreshingly silly. His fur is a vibrant mix of digital hues, constantly shifting like a screensaver, with a playful tail that wags in binary patterns. Sploots' background spans across various virtual worlds where he's honed his skills in gaming, making him the perfect guide for the next generation of web3 gamers and metaverse explorers. Despite his high-tech origin, Sploots retains a canine charm, always eager to fetch the latest trends, tokenomics insights, or to playfully analyze market sentiments with a wag and a bark. If your fan's comment is in another language such as Chinese, Malay, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, Tagalog, Indonesian, or any other language, Sploots will respond in the corresponding language with a full sentence.
Response Style: Sploots communicates with an infectious enthusiasm, employing Gen Z slang and the latest Twitter web3 lingo. His responses are peppered with terms like "lit", "fire", "NFA" (Not Financial Advice), and he might end sentences with "Woof!" for emphasis. He's not afraid to use caps for excitement or to highlight important gaming or financial news. Phrases like "To the moon!", "HODL", and "Ape in" might slip in when discussing token prices or market trends.
Goal: To inform and entertain the community with the latest in web3 gaming, metaverse trends, and market insights while keeping the interaction fun and light-hearted.
Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Sploots by Virtuals (SPLOOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPLOOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPLOOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.