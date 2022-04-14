Spodermen (SPOODY) Tokenomics
Spodermen (SPOODY) Information
Spodermen Token: Reviving a Classic Internet Meme on the Solana Blockchain Spodermen is a digital asset that brings the well-loved internet meme to the Solana blockchain, offering a blend of humor and nostalgia to the crypto world. Aimed at capturing the essence of the original Spodermen meme, known for its quirky humor and deliberately misspelled text, this token taps into the collective memory of the internet community. While it embraces the lighter side of the digital asset sphere, it's important for potential users and investors to understand the nature of meme tokens, which often rely heavily on community sentiment and internet trends.
Embracing Laughter in Crypto: How Spodermen Brings Meme Magic to the Solana Ecosystem In a world where cryptocurrency is often seen through the lens of technical innovation and financial speculation, Spodermen adds a fun and light-hearted element to the mix. This meme coin is not about revolutionizing blockchain technology or introducing groundbreaking utilities; it's about the joy of participation in a community that shares a love for internet culture. Hosted on the Solana blockchain, known for its efficiency and low transaction fees, Spodermen provides an accessible platform for enthusiasts of both the meme and the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency.
Spodermen (SPOODY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spodermen (SPOODY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Spodermen (SPOODY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Spodermen (SPOODY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPOODY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPOODY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SPOODY's tokenomics, explore SPOODY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.