Discover key insights into Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Information

Founded in 2025, Aria is the first protocol to bring iconic real-world IP—starting with music—onchain as liquid revenue-generating tokens. Built on Story Protocol, Aria transforms cultural assets into programmable IP Real-World Assets (IPRWAs). Retail investors access income-producing IP through Aria, while institutions scale tokenized portfolios via Aria PRIME. Early offerings include partial rights to works by Justin Bieber,Miley Cyrus, and BLACKPINK. Aria enables investors to co-own IP and earn real-world revenue from streaming and licensing, while creators tokenize and manage their IP with permissioned onchain tools for automated attribution, licensing, and royalty payouts.

Looking ahead, Aria will power a permissioned remix economy, where smart contracts govern how IP is licensed, monetized, and remixed—laying the financial rails for the next era of the IP economy.

Official Website:
https://ariaprotocol.xyz/

Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.35M
$ 7.35M
Total Supply:
$ 7.78M
$ 7.78M
Circulating Supply:
$ 7.78M
$ 7.78M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.35M
$ 7.35M
All-Time High:
$ 0.962009
$ 0.962009
All-Time Low:
$ 0.88455
$ 0.88455
Current Price:
$ 0.94448
$ 0.94448

Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of STAPL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many STAPL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.