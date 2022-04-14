Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Tokenomics
Founded in 2025, Aria is the first protocol to bring iconic real-world IP—starting with music—onchain as liquid revenue-generating tokens. Built on Story Protocol, Aria transforms cultural assets into programmable IP Real-World Assets (IPRWAs). Retail investors access income-producing IP through Aria, while institutions scale tokenized portfolios via Aria PRIME. Early offerings include partial rights to works by Justin Bieber,Miley Cyrus, and BLACKPINK. Aria enables investors to co-own IP and earn real-world revenue from streaming and licensing, while creators tokenize and manage their IP with permissioned onchain tools for automated attribution, licensing, and royalty payouts.
Looking ahead, Aria will power a permissioned remix economy, where smart contracts govern how IP is licensed, monetized, and remixed—laying the financial rails for the next era of the IP economy.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STAPL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STAPL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
