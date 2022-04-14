Staked USN (SUSN) Information

Noon aims to be the most intelligent and fair yield-generating stablecoin in web3. Intelligent: Our intelligence ensures we maximise Noon's returns. We aim to be the stablecoin with the highest through-cycle returns by intelligently allocating capital across a basket of delta-neutral strategies. We also aim to have the most robust, sustainable tokenomics model, to maximise the real utility of our governance token.

Fair: Our fairness ensures we distribute as much of our returns to our users. Our stablecoin aims to allocate as much value to our users as possible. This includes our protocol's raw returns, as well as our governance token distribution. Over 90% of Noon's raw returns are returned to our users. Similarly, 65-80% of our governance tokens will be distributed to our users.

Same as this page for Noon USN, as it is its staked version -> sUSN.

