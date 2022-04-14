StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) Tokenomics
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) Information
StakeStone’s Berachain Vault, featuring two new yield-bearing assets: beraSTONE and the upcoming beraSBTC. The Berachain Vault is your gateway to engaging early with Berachain’s ecosystem, offering exceptional composability and flexibility by leveraging beraSTONE and beraSBTC within DeFi.
As part of StakeStone’s liquidity infrastructure, the Berachain Vault enables users to explore Boyco, participate in Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL), and effortlessly earn multiple rewards. Additionally, beraSTONE and beraSBTC integrate seamlessly with top-tier DeFi platforms, allowing users to create advanced strategies and maximize yields on Berachain.
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BERASTONE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BERASTONE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BERASTONE's tokenomics, explore BERASTONE token's live price!
