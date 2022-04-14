StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) Information

StakeStone’s Berachain Vault, featuring two new yield-bearing assets: beraSTONE and the upcoming beraSBTC. The Berachain Vault is your gateway to engaging early with Berachain’s ecosystem, offering exceptional composability and flexibility by leveraging beraSTONE and beraSBTC within DeFi.

As part of StakeStone’s liquidity infrastructure, the Berachain Vault enables users to explore Boyco, participate in Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL), and effortlessly earn multiple rewards. Additionally, beraSTONE and beraSBTC integrate seamlessly with top-tier DeFi platforms, allowing users to create advanced strategies and maximize yields on Berachain.