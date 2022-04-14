Standard Trust Assurance Community (STACO) Information

Staco Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain platform built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance.

Staco Chain is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 1 solution. By utilizing Layer 1 scaling techniques, Staco Chain aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network.