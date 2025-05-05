StaySAFU Price (SAFU)
The live price of StaySAFU (SAFU) today is 2.65 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 44.08K USD. SAFU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StaySAFU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StaySAFU price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 16.66K USD
During today, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ -0.1217256300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ +0.0872419750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StaySAFU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1217256300
|-4.59%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0872419750
|+3.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of StaySAFU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StaySAFU is a real revolution in the DeFi world - at least for investors. The perfect program to estimate the risk of scam: it analyzes, of course, all possible mathematical factors (holder distribution, dev wallet transactions, liquidity lock, ownership, contract code), but also and above all informs investors about the quality of the dev team that handles the token, allowing for increased reliability regarding the risk of fraud.
