Steamboat Willie (MICKEY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Steamboat Willie (MICKEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Steamboat Willie (MICKEY) Information

We are the first project to take advantage of the copyright laws being lifted on Steamboat Willie

on January 1, 2024 and are dropping an NFT collection featuring the iconic character. You can only get the Steamboat Willie NFTs using $MICKEY, which will be burned after mint is done.

1928 supply + instant reveal (12am ET/9pm PT) Jan 1st, 2024.

Official Website:
https://www.steamboatwilliecoin.net/
Whitepaper:
https://www.steamboatwilliecoin.xyz/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Steamboat Willie (MICKEY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 229.10K
$ 229.10K$ 229.10K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00569554
$ 0.00569554$ 0.00569554
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.000229
$ 0.000229$ 0.000229

Steamboat Willie (MICKEY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Steamboat Willie (MICKEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MICKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MICKEY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MICKEY's tokenomics, explore MICKEY token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.