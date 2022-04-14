Stride Staked Injective (STINJ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stride Staked Injective (STINJ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

stINJ is the token received in exchange for staking INJ with Stride. INJ is the native token of Injective Protocol. By staking INJ with Stride, users can earn stINJ, which are redeemable for INJ at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on INJ. Stride supports staking INJ on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stINJ, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Injective Protocol's DeFi offerings and pursue more yields within the ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.stride.zone/

Stride Staked Injective (STINJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stride Staked Injective (STINJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 383.81K $ 383.81K $ 383.81K Total Supply: $ 19.94K $ 19.94K $ 19.94K Circulating Supply: $ 19.94K $ 19.94K $ 19.94K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 383.81K $ 383.81K $ 383.81K All-Time High: $ 62.85 $ 62.85 $ 62.85 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 19.25 $ 19.25 $ 19.25 Learn more about Stride Staked Injective (STINJ) price

Stride Staked Injective (STINJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stride Staked Injective (STINJ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STINJ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STINJ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

