Suicune (HSUI) Tokenomics
The Legendary Beast of SUI is believed to be both the embodiment of the north winds and compassion of pure spring waters.
Suicune is the perfect mascot for the Sui Network, and is all about learning and having fun on SUI!
Suicune has been embraced as the SUI network's mascot by developers, infrastructure providers, thought leaders, "KOLs", and parallel SUI projects.
Suicune is an organic community token fostering a culture of being based, eliminating FUD, inclusion, curiosity, and respect.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Suicune (HSUI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Suicune (HSUI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HSUI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HSUI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.