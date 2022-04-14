SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SuperGrok (SUPERGROK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Information SUPERGROK is a meme-based cryptocurrency token inspired by the @SUPERGROK AI bot on the social media platform X, capitalizing on the growing fascination with artificial intelligence and Elon Musk’s influence. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, SUPERGROK has recently gained traction due to its association with xAI’s Grok chatbot and the buzz surrounding new features like animated AI “Companions.” These include Ani, an anime-style avatar with an optional NSFW mode, and Rudy, a cartoony red panda, which have sparked excitement among crypto enthusiasts and meme token traders. The token’s connection to Musk, a prominent figure in tech and crypto, has further fueled its hype, with his frequent posts on X amplifying interest. Official Website: https://supergrok-cto.site/ Buy SUPERGROK Now!

SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SuperGrok (SUPERGROK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 696.06K $ 696.06K $ 696.06K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 696.06K $ 696.06K $ 696.06K All-Time High: $ 0.00501917 $ 0.00501917 $ 0.00501917 All-Time Low: $ 0.00067512 $ 0.00067512 $ 0.00067512 Current Price: $ 0.00069695 $ 0.00069695 $ 0.00069695 Learn more about SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) price

SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SuperGrok (SUPERGROK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUPERGROK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUPERGROK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUPERGROK's tokenomics, explore SUPERGROK token's live price!

SUPERGROK Price Prediction Want to know where SUPERGROK might be heading? Our SUPERGROK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SUPERGROK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!