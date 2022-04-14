SURREAL AI Price (SURREAL)
The live SURREAL AI (SURREAL) price today is $ 0.00002175, with a 1.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURREAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002175 per SURREAL.
SURREAL AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,746, with a circulating supply of 999.95M SURREAL. During the last 24 hours, SURREAL traded between $ 0.00002162 (low) and $ 0.00002226 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00041113, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001034.
In short-term performance, SURREAL moved -- in the last hour and -10.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SURREAL AI is $ 21.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SURREAL is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999947317.781994. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.75K.
During today, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ -0.0000123815.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ -0.0000019869.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SURREAL AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000123815
|-56.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000019869
|-9.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of SURREAL AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet's most chaotic minds.
What is the current trading price of SURREAL AI?
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) is currently priced at ₹0.0019548273595023600000 INR, reflecting a price movement of -1.82% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing SURREAL AI's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in SURREAL?
Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is SURREAL AI's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #9642 with a market capitalization of ₹1954467.85102245152000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about SURREAL?
With 999947317.781994 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to SURREAL AI's recent performance?
The price range between ₹0.0019431433339053344000 and ₹0.0020006646906906912000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does SURREAL AI stack up against similar assets?
Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SURREAL continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
