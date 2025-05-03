SwapX Price (SWPX)
The live price of SwapX (SWPX) today is 0.163018 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.80M USD. SWPX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SwapX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SwapX price change within the day is -0.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.16M USD
During today, the price change of SwapX to USD was $ -0.0016379175909984.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SwapX to USD was $ -0.0695652090.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SwapX to USD was $ -0.1129891940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SwapX to USD was $ -0.05375227771479054.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0016379175909984
|-0.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0695652090
|-42.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1129891940
|-69.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05375227771479054
|-24.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of SwapX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.76%
-0.99%
-2.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SwapX is the native decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sonic L1 blockchain. Powered by Algebra Integral V4 for concentrated and active liquidity management, it delivers advanced plugin DeFi solutions. SwapX’s ve(3,3) tokenomics ensures stable growth and fair rewards distribution. Winner of the Sonic Boom competition, with over 1,000 participants, SwapX secured a grant in the SAPPHIRE category thanks to its plugins innovations.
|1 SWPX to VND
₫4,289.81867
|1 SWPX to AUD
A$0.2526779
|1 SWPX to GBP
￡0.1222635
|1 SWPX to EUR
€0.14345584
|1 SWPX to USD
$0.163018
|1 SWPX to MYR
RM0.69608686
|1 SWPX to TRY
₺6.28597408
|1 SWPX to JPY
¥23.59033478
|1 SWPX to RUB
₽13.48810932
|1 SWPX to INR
₹13.7831719
|1 SWPX to IDR
Rp2,672.42580192
|1 SWPX to KRW
₩228.31649008
|1 SWPX to PHP
₱9.07032152
|1 SWPX to EGP
￡E.8.27642386
|1 SWPX to BRL
R$0.9210517
|1 SWPX to CAD
C$0.22333466
|1 SWPX to BDT
৳19.8718942
|1 SWPX to NGN
₦261.24612608
|1 SWPX to UAH
₴6.7815488
|1 SWPX to VES
Bs14.019548
|1 SWPX to PKR
Rs45.95803456
|1 SWPX to KZT
₸83.89884388
|1 SWPX to THB
฿5.40241652
|1 SWPX to TWD
NT$5.0209544
|1 SWPX to AED
د.إ0.59827606
|1 SWPX to CHF
Fr0.13367476
|1 SWPX to HKD
HK$1.2633895
|1 SWPX to MAD
.د.م1.50954668
|1 SWPX to MXN
$3.20167352