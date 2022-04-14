Swash (SWASH) Tokenomics
What is Swash?# Know your worth and earn for being you, online.
Swash is an online earning portal where you can earn points for being active and completing tasks online. Redeem your earnings for cash, gift cards, and crypto or choose to donate to causes you believe in.
Whether you’re surfing the web, seeing ads, or sharing opinions, you deserve to be thanked for your efforts.
New ways to amp up your earnings are added to Swash every month!
Alongside everyday internet users, Swash consists of a wide network of interlinking collaborators including:
- brands that publish ads
- businesses that buy and analyse data
- data scientists who build models
- developers who innovate on the Swash stack
- charities who receive your donations
The Swash value chain is powered by its native token ([SWASH]. SWASH is the network’s native utility token with a total supply of 1 billion. SWASH has a variety of use cases within the ecosystem and is used as a cross-chain utility and governance token integrating Ethereum, Gnosis Chain, and Polygon. It is fused with a constellation of partners and their native currencies, allowing for cross-fertilisation of value, increased adoption, and a seamless user experience.
Swash (SWASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Swash (SWASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SWASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SWASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
