Syncoin (SNC) Information Syncoin (SNC) is the native token of the CryptSync wallet ecosystem, built to combine real-world utility with decentralised finance. With a fixed supply of 1.618 million tokens, Syncoin powers exclusive in-app staking, DAO governance, and cross-chain liquidity pools, while offering yields of up to 52% APY. A cornerstone of the project is CS Pay, an NFC-enabled payment system that allows users to spend Syncoin in everyday transactions, bridging blockchain technology with practical retail use. The tokenomics model incorporates a 1% transaction tax to sustain liquidity, governance, and a buy-and-burn mechanism, ensuring long-term ecosystem stability. Official Website: https://cryptsync.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wNI_cS7r31Ip0_WldG8ZDUz7QcqcPVAo/view?usp=sharing Buy SNC Now!

Syncoin (SNC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Syncoin (SNC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 959.47K $ 959.47K $ 959.47K Total Supply: $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulating Supply: $ 37.20K $ 37.20K $ 37.20K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.73M $ 41.73M $ 41.73M All-Time High: $ 25.84 $ 25.84 $ 25.84 All-Time Low: $ 25.03 $ 25.03 $ 25.03 Current Price: $ 25.79 $ 25.79 $ 25.79 Learn more about Syncoin (SNC) price

Syncoin (SNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Syncoin (SNC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNC's tokenomics, explore SNC token's live price!

SNC Price Prediction Want to know where SNC might be heading? Our SNC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

