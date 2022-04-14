TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TAXY NETWORK (TAXY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) Information TAXY is a real-world, Web3-powered ride platform that transforms how passengers tip drivers. By scanning a QR code inside the taxi, riders can tip using $TAXY tokens and receive tokens back in return — creating both a reward system and a user-friendly crypto onboarding experience. TAXY promotes zero-commission rides, fair driver rewards, and organic adoption of blockchain through daily transportation. Official Website: https://taxy.network/ Buy TAXY Now!

TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TAXY NETWORK (TAXY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.59K Total Supply: $ 999.90M Circulating Supply: $ 999.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.59K All-Time High: $ 0.00002173 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001396 Current Price: $ 0

TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TAXY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TAXY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TAXY's tokenomics, explore TAXY token's live price!

