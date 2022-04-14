the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into the face of sarcasm (KAPPA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Information The face of sarcasm ($KAPPA) is the ultimate memecoin homage to the iconic “Kappa” emote—the undisputed face of internet irony and Twitch trolling. Born on Solana by the $MANEKI team (who previously lit up the Solana meme scene), $KAPPA is cheeky, irreverent, and unapologetically playful But this isn’t just a price play—it’s a movement. $KAPPA aims to fuel meme culture by tipping creators, rewarding sardonic wit, and uniting a community as sharp as its smirk. It’s raw, unfiltered fun with an edge—where trolling is greeted with tokens, and sarcasm gets its currency. Whether you’re a Twitch OG dropping Kappa in chat or a crypto newcomer looking for something with real personality, “the face of sarcasm” $KAPPA is the satirical anthem of blockchain meme life. Official Website: https://kappameme.com/ Buy KAPPA Now!

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for the face of sarcasm (KAPPA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 148.69K $ 148.69K $ 148.69K Total Supply: $ 669.33M $ 669.33M $ 669.33M Circulating Supply: $ 669.33M $ 669.33M $ 669.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 148.69K $ 148.69K $ 148.69K All-Time High: $ 0.0059343 $ 0.0059343 $ 0.0059343 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00022108 $ 0.00022108 $ 0.00022108 Learn more about the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) price

the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of the face of sarcasm (KAPPA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAPPA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAPPA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KAPPA's tokenomics, explore KAPPA token's live price!

KAPPA Price Prediction Want to know where KAPPA might be heading? Our KAPPA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KAPPA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!