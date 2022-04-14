The Last Play (RETIRE) Tokenomics

The Last Play (RETIRE) Information

The Last Play is Crypto’s 401k.

RETIRE is more than a coin; it’s The Last Play. We are a community dedicated to breaking free from the grind and building true generational wealth. With RETIRE, our mission is simple yet profound: to provide a pathway to retire yourself and secure financial freedom for your bloodline. While others chase hype and trends, we’re focused on creating a legacy that lasts beyond the typical cycle. RETIRE is about making the one move that matters, with a vision for long-term value, freedom, and impact. This isn’t just a meme —it’s a purpose-driven commitment to building a legacy.

The Last Play (RETIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Last Play (RETIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.65M
Total Supply:
$ 999.83M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.65M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01624073
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00466349
The Last Play (RETIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Last Play (RETIRE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RETIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RETIRE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand RETIRE's tokenomics, explore RETIRE token's live price!

RETIRE Price Prediction

Want to know where RETIRE might be heading? Our RETIRE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.