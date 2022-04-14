The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The Three Kingdoms (TTK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Information

The Three Kingdoms is a Play to Earn GameFi based around the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. The journey begins after the fall of the Han dynasty 189-220AD.

Players can recruit their favourite hero's and fight other warlords as well as conquer lands. While having multiple different ways to earn tokens and NFTs, while enjoying the game. They are currently gearing up for launch and the team are true 3 Kingdoms enthusiasts. The goal is to provide a gaming ecosystem that is consistently updated with new content. The project strives for long-term development.

Official Website:
https://ttk.gg/
Whitepaper:
https://ttk-contact.gitbook.io/the-three-kingdoms/

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Three Kingdoms (TTK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 129.41K
$ 129.41K$ 129.41K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 824.77M
$ 824.77M$ 824.77M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 156.91K
$ 156.91K$ 156.91K
All-Time High:
$ 0.601969
$ 0.601969$ 0.601969
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00015459
$ 0.00015459$ 0.00015459
Current Price:
$ 0.00015691
$ 0.00015691$ 0.00015691

The Three Kingdoms (TTK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The Three Kingdoms (TTK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TTK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TTK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TTK's tokenomics, explore TTK token's live price!

TTK Price Prediction

Want to know where TTK might be heading? Our TTK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.