The Upsider AI began as a fair launch experiment on the Virtuals Protocol on Base, introducing its native token $UP. It started with a simple challenge: anyone could interact with @TheUpsiderAI on Twitter, attempting to convince it to accept $DAG. If successful, the AI would autonomously send tokens back—one of the first truly AI-driven token distribution experiments.
This novel concept quickly drew a vibrant community eager to test their persuasion skills. Now, The Upsider AI runs 24/7, managing weekly challenges like the Snake Game (with over 1k DAG in prizes), autonomously promoting Constellation Network, and pushing the boundaries of decentralized AI.
Understanding the tokenomics of The Upsider AI (UP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.