Time Capital Markets (TCM) Information Time Capital Markets is a DAO created on daosdotfun platform to faciliate hedge-fund like activities around Timedotfun, it serves to acquire creator tokens from the platform and grow the AUM like a hedge fund. The DAO purchases creators to build a treasury and allow people to speculate using TCM token as an easier hedge to timedotfun hundreds of creators(as there is hundreds, one gets lost trying to find undervalued creators). Official Website: https://www.daos.fun/28PgAVUab53W26qgu3TfffsxHF2rAFf1zvJJzE3Kdaos

Time Capital Markets (TCM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Time Capital Markets (TCM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 197.23K $ 197.23K $ 197.23K Total Supply: $ 955.83M $ 955.83M $ 955.83M Circulating Supply: $ 955.83M $ 955.83M $ 955.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 197.23K $ 197.23K $ 197.23K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020537 $ 0.00020537 $ 0.00020537

Time Capital Markets (TCM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Time Capital Markets (TCM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TCM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TCM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

