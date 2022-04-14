Todin (TDN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Todin (TDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Todin (TDN) Information Todin is a decentralized Web3-powered price comparison and rewards platform that enables users to compare products and prices across multiple e-commerce stores. Built on Cronos, it integrates affiliate marketing models to generate revenue and redistributes a portion of these earnings to users through spending rewards and staking incentives. The Todin platform aims to make smarter shopping decisions more accessible through automation and token-based incentives. Official Website: https://todin.app Whitepaper: https://todin.gitbook.io/whitepaper/ Buy TDN Now!

Todin (TDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Todin (TDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 438.56K Total Supply: $ 802.29M Circulating Supply: $ 126.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.79M All-Time High: $ 0.00443116 All-Time Low: $ 0.00311993 Current Price: $ 0.00347162 Learn more about Todin (TDN) price

Todin (TDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Todin (TDN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TDN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TDN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TDN's tokenomics, explore TDN token's live price!

TDN Price Prediction Want to know where TDN might be heading? Our TDN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TDN token's Price Prediction now!

