Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT) Information The Solana memecoin inspired by Tombili, the iconic laid-back cat from Istanbul. FATCAT Tokens blend investment with the spirit of meme culture, offering traders and meme enthusiasts a unique crypto experience. Join the wave with FATCAT, where each token celebrates relaxation, coolness, and savvy investing. Official Website: https://fatcat.meme Buy FATCAT Now!

Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.85K $ 8.85K $ 8.85K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.85K $ 8.85K $ 8.85K All-Time High: $ 0.004584 $ 0.004584 $ 0.004584 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000737 $ 0.00000737 $ 0.00000737 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT) price

Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tombili the Fat Cat (FATCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FATCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FATCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FATCAT's tokenomics, explore FATCAT token's live price!

FATCAT Price Prediction Want to know where FATCAT might be heading? Our FATCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FATCAT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!