Tomo Cat (TOMO) Tokenomics
Tomo Cat (TOMO) Information
TOMOCAT is the descendant of the most beloved cat in Asia - Maneki Neko, being its digital representation with Tamagotchi experience:
• TomoGotchi Unique gameplay experience with combination reimagined tamagotchi and clicker mechanics with mining, leveling, personalization and mini-games.
• TomoWallet (powered by Tria) Account abstraction non-custodial wallet that lowers the entry barrier for Web3 newcomers.
• ТomoShelters Web3 Social Platform, where projects can create their own shelter with its own tasks and get access to Tomocat community.
• TomoLaunch Top opportunity to explore new Web3 projects and participate in token launches.
TRULY COMMUNITY-DRIVEN Token holders gain access to:
• Exclusive meme launchpools, • Unique NFT drops, • DAO voting that let them influence the project's direction.
With viral mechanics integrated into the app, Tomocat fosters an environment where members play a crucial role in every step forward, making it truly community-owned!
Tomo Cat (TOMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tomo Cat (TOMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tomo Cat (TOMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tomo Cat (TOMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOMO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOMO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TOMO's tokenomics, explore TOMO token's live price!
TOMO Price Prediction
Want to know where TOMO might be heading? Our TOMO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.