Trader (TDE) Information

The Trader token was developed to enable semi-automatic self-valuation. The token appreciation process occurs as follows:

Transaction fees are charged on all token movements. These fees are mostly used to purchase assets, aiming at short, medium and long-term profits, which will be reinvested in the project.

A portion of the profit obtained from the project's investments will be used to purchase the Trader token itself, which will be sent to a burn/destroy wallet, making the token more scarce. To optimize the profits that the project can offer to investors, a long-term investment approach is recommended, ideally for a full crypto asset market cycle, which lasts approximately four years.