Treehouse ETH (TETH) Information tETH is a liquid staking token (LST) that converges the fragmented on-chain ETH interest rates market. Holders of tETH earn real yield in excess of Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards through interest rate arbitrage while still being able to use tETH for DeFi activities. tETH is also foundational to supporting the eventual implementation of Treehouse’s Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism as well as the Treehouse Actively Validated Service (AVS). Official Website: https://www.treehouse.finance/ Whitepaper: https://www.treehouse.finance/tAsset_Whitepaper.pdf Buy TETH Now!

Treehouse ETH (TETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Treehouse ETH (TETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 413.66M $ 413.66M $ 413.66M Total Supply: $ 84.48K $ 84.48K $ 84.48K Circulating Supply: $ 84.48K $ 84.48K $ 84.48K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 413.66M $ 413.66M $ 413.66M All-Time High: $ 4,903.71 $ 4,903.71 $ 4,903.71 All-Time Low: $ 1,683.91 $ 1,683.91 $ 1,683.91 Current Price: $ 4,896.95 $ 4,896.95 $ 4,896.95 Learn more about Treehouse ETH (TETH) price

Treehouse ETH (TETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Treehouse ETH (TETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TETH's tokenomics, explore TETH token's live price!

