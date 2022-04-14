TrendBot (TRENDBOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TrendBot (TRENDBOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TrendBot (TRENDBOT) Information TrendBot is a cryptocurrency project built around a fun and engaging orange robot mascot that scans the digital markets in real time. Integrated into the CoinRanker Suite, it provides instant buy notifications across every cryptocurrency project. The $TRENDBOT token underpins this system, blending utility with a unique community-driven experiment designed to encourage responsible trading and price impact awareness. Official Website: https://trendbotai.xyz Buy TRENDBOT Now!

TrendBot (TRENDBOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TrendBot (TRENDBOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.01K $ 9.01K $ 9.01K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.01K $ 9.01K $ 9.01K All-Time High: $ 0.02383769 $ 0.02383769 $ 0.02383769 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000388 $ 0.00000388 $ 0.00000388 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about TrendBot (TRENDBOT) price

TrendBot (TRENDBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TrendBot (TRENDBOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRENDBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRENDBOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRENDBOT's tokenomics, explore TRENDBOT token's live price!

TRENDBOT Price Prediction Want to know where TRENDBOT might be heading? Our TRENDBOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TRENDBOT token's Price Prediction now!

