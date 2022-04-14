TRONCHES (TRONCHES) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TRONCHES (TRONCHES), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬" is a brilliant and ingenious fusion of three powerful concepts: Tron, Riches, and Trenches. This trinity encapsulates a profound narrative and vision within a single, memorable word. Combining these three elements, "𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬" tells a compelling story of journeying from the trenches through the Tron network to attain riches. It encapsulates the essence of resilience and ambition, suggesting that through commitment and leveraging the power of Tron blockchain, individuals can overcome obstacles and achieve extraordinary success. Official Website: https://thetronches.com/

TRONCHES (TRONCHES) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 25.48K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.48K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

TRONCHES (TRONCHES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TRONCHES (TRONCHES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRONCHES tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRONCHES tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

TRONCHES Price Prediction Want to know where TRONCHES might be heading? Our TRONCHES price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

