True Base Army (TBA) Tokenomics

True Base Army (TBA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into True Base Army (TBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

True Base Army (TBA) Information

TRUE BASE ARMY

Enlist, Fight, Conquer On Base.

True Base Army ($TBA) is the official battalion of the Base ecosystem

A decentralized legion of degens, apes, and meme warriors sworn to defend and expand the Base chain. With the rallying cry Enlist, Fight, Conquer on Base, $TBA unites every brett, toshi, and token under one banner. It’s not just a memecoin.

it’s a movement powered by community strength, loyalty, and chaos. Whether you're new to the battlefield or a seasoned Base veteran, the Army is calling. Will you answer?

Official Website:
https://truebase.army/

True Base Army (TBA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for True Base Army (TBA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.59M
$ 1.59M$ 1.59M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.59M
$ 1.59M$ 1.59M
All-Time High:
$ 0.0023274
$ 0.0023274$ 0.0023274
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00120571
$ 0.00120571$ 0.00120571
Current Price:
$ 0.00158694
$ 0.00158694$ 0.00158694

True Base Army (TBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of True Base Army (TBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TBA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TBA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TBA's tokenomics, explore TBA token's live price!

TBA Price Prediction

Want to know where TBA might be heading? Our TBA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.